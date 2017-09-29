Rovers win with clean sheet for debut goalie

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION

Haverhill Rovers 2

Ely City 0

Haverhill Rovers have returned to winning ways in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division, after beating Ely City 2-0 at The New Croft.

Ely were left winless after four games with this defeat while Rovers picked up their first win in six games, thanks to a Jordan Palmer double.

And, following injury to goalkeeper Charlie Turner, Rovers turned to debutant Lennon Westley — an U18 player — to put on the gloves.

In his first ever game at senior level, the youngster secured a clean sheet.

Owen Boddey also played his first game for Rovers this season while Lawrence Healey played his first game in a while.

The home side took the lead early on, with just 93 seconds of the encounter gone, as a glancing header from Palmer towards the bottom right corner bounced and found the net.

It came as a bit of a surprise to both teams as it looked like it was going wide from afar.

And then, with 39 minutes gone, Palmer got his second of the evening — as well as the team’s second — as he volleyed the ball into goal.

His volley came down off the underside of the bar, into the ground and away from goal, but a flag from the assistant referee indicated that it had crossed the line and doubled the home side’s advantage.

After the break, Ely tried to peg Haverhill back but were unsuccessful. One of their better chances came in the 57th minute when Ollie Brookes had a free header after a corner, but he headed wide.

The game was effectively over when Ely were reduced to 10 men in the 86th minute, as second-half substitute James Seymour received his second yellow card for a poor challenge on Ben Bradley.

Rovers next face Borough in their first league derby, before hosting Newmarket Town on Tuesday (7.45pm)..