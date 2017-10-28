Saturday football round-up

Bury Town pulled off a last second comeback to force a replay and keep their FA Trophy hopes alive in a nailbiting conclusion to Satruday's match.

Meanwhile, Bostik Premier Division side Needham Market comfortably beat Arlesey Town 3-1 to progress to the second round qualifying but North Division's AFC Sudbury crashed out to the Metropolitan Police.

PERSISTENCE: Cemal Ramadan kept trying against Chalfont St Peter and saw it pay off, his looping header forcing an error and an own goal in the dying minutes of the game (PICTURE: Mecha Morton)

Mildenhall Town also progressed to the next stage, beating Kings Lynn Town 1-0.

But it was Bury Town's draw that stole the headlines, after scoring a sensational equaliser against Chalfont St Peter on the stroke of full-time to set up a Tuesday replay at Chalfont.

The Blues had gone a goal and a man down on 64 minutes, the deadlock broken when Kyron Clements poor tackle in the box led to the referee pointing at the penalty spot and showing the defender a red card.

Chalfont's Victor Osobu scored the penalty to leave the home side trailing in the cup.

SOLID DISPLAY: Bury Town's Noel Aitkens was given Man of the Match for his defensive efforts (PICTURE: Mecha Morton)

But Bury Town kept plugging away and, with seconds remaining, a Cemal Ramadan header was deflected into goal by the visitor's George Fenton to spark scenes of delight from the home crowd. The replay will be played on Tuesday at Chalfont St Peter FC.

At Bloomfields, Needham Market were in need of a win after a poor run of results and duly delivered with a 3-1 victory over Arlesey Town.

Gareth Heath scored two whilst returning winger Adam Mills netted before a 90th minute consolation goal from the visitor's Rafe Goodman put them on the score sheet.

And it was also good news for Mildenhall Town who beat Kings Lynn Town away from home as Daniel Brown's 59th minute effort separated the two sides.

COMPETITIVE: Amar Lewis and Deakan Napier fight for possession (PICTURE: Mark Westley)

But AFC Sudbury, on a trip to Step 3's Metropolitan Police, saw their progress halted in the competition as they lost 3-0.

The young side, under the tutelage of new manager Mark Morsley, held off for 50 minutes before going a goal behind - with further goals coming from a 53 minute penalty and an 89th minute shot.

In the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division, Ely City beat Thetford Town 2-0 at home to climb to ninth place in the league.

Sam Goodge scored the first goal, hitting in the rebound after Thetford's goalkeeper saved a penalty, and Alex Theobald scored the second - to put them 2-0 up in the first half.

They were able to hold on to the lead and also record a clean sheet.

At Great Yarmouth Town, Long Melford produced an excellent draw to remain one point behind the Norfolk side in the league.

The game ended 2-2, with the Suffolk side pulling back from 2-0 - and 10 men - down. It had started well for the home side, who scored their first goal with just one minute played, and was followed by a first-half red card for Long Melford's George Day and a further goal in the 66th minute made it look like it would be a bad day for the visitors.

But a great show of spirit from Long Melford saw them first pull a goal back from the penalty spot, courtesy of Will Wingfield, before Hassan Ally equalised to take a crucial point in the league.

Haverhill Borough, on the other hand, were unable to complete their comeback against FC Clacton - falling 3-0 down in the first half. Despite a second half comeback for the home team, they couldn't quite reach their target and eventually lost 4-3.

Tom Boddey, Sam Hawley and Jarid Robson netting for the home team.

Stowmarket Town, meanwhile, continue their quick march up the league table, defeating Newmarket Town 2-0 away from home. The win sees them remain in sixth place but move to within just one point of third-placed Coggeshall Town and fourth-placed Newmarket.

The game was won within the first 23 minutes, with Josh Mayhew again producing the goods to put his team a goal ahead on 19 minutes before Dave Cowley scored his second in as many games to complete the score sheet at the half-way mark of the first half.

Mayhew has now scored 22 goals in 19 games as his Midas Touch continues to help Stow in their promotion ambitions.

Haverhill Rovers will have to wait as they search for their first win in 12 fixtures, as Walsham-le-Willows stole their glory with five minutes remaining on the clock to record a 2-2 draw at home.

Rovers were 2-0 ahead, a Luke Haines brace giving the visitors hopes of three points, but Walsham pulled one and then a second back to salvage a point. Rovers, however, will be disappointed.

Hadleigh United were unable to capitalise on the good feeling of the off-field announcement of new manager Shane Wardley yesterday, as they lost 2-1 at home to Kirkley & Pakefield.

Jack Lambert's header saw the home side go ahead against the run of play before K&P's Liam Harvey-Cooper levelled from the spot. The visitor's winner came from a controversial decision from the officials, as the assistant appeared to have flagged for offside before the referee told him to put it down after awarding the goal.

The result means it is three defeats in a row for Hadleigh and only one league win in seven. And Wardley's first games will not be an easy introduction to the club, with fixtures against the top two sides.

In the Thurlow Nunn First Division, AFC Sudbury Reserves ran out 5-0 winners over Needham Market Reserves in the battle for the basement spot in the league. The result doesn't change either team's place in the league.

Team Bury lost on the road to Downham Town by 3-0, having gone in to the changing rooms at half-time just one goal behind to record a poor result against a side also struggling in the league.

And Halstead Town were at home to Diss Town, with a two-all score the end result.

Norwich United Reserves beat Debenham LC 2-1, to secure an important three points and climb to the mid-table. Debenham stay where they are in 10th position.

And, finally, while not a Saturday result, Cornard United were the recipients of a 1-0 loss at home to Braintree Town on Friday night.