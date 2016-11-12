SATURDAY FOOTBALL ROUND-UP: Sudbury, Ely progress in FA competitions

AFC Sudbury and Ely City both recorded victories to nil, thus booking their places in the next round of The Buildbase FA Trophy and Vase respectively.

In front of 219 supporters at The Wardale Williams Stadium, Jamie Godbold’s Sudbury ran out 4-0 winners over Romford.

Sam Bantick gave the hosts a 1-0 lead at the break, before Craig Parker (2) and Rob Eagle made the scoreline more convincing.

As for Ely, they put aside their inconsistent league form to win 3-0 on the road at Wadham Lodge.

All of the goals came during the first half, with Alex Theobald, Kelvin Enaro and Tom Williams on target.

The draw for both competitions is due to be made on Monday lunchtime.

However, the names of Needham Market and Thetford Town will be missing from those draws after both suffered defeats.

Reece Dobson’s goal was not enough to prevent Needham from exiting the Trophy as Harrow Borough won 2-1 at Bloomfields, while Thetford lost 2-0 at Hoddeson Town in the Vase.

In the Ryman League Division One North, third-placed Bury Town lost 3-0 at leaders Maldon & Tiptree, putting a three-point gap between the sides.

Meanwhile, Soham Town Rangers are down in 19th after they lost 2-1 at home to Great Wakering Rovers, who had lost their last nine games in a row prior to visiting Julius Martin Lane.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, the Mildenhall Town bandwagon shows no signs of letting up after they won 4-2 at Wivenhoe Town.

Chris Bacon (2), Stephen Spriggs and Luke Parkinson all netted as Hall opened up an 11-point lead at the summit.

Elsewhere in the division, Long Melford ended a 10-game winless run thanks to a 3-0 victory at Walsham-le-Willows. Will Wingfield netted a brace for The Villagers, who move up to 14th.

Haverhill Rovers have dropped down to ninth after drawing 1-1 at Great Yarmouth Town, while Hadleigh United suffered a 4-2 home defeat at the hands of Godmanchester Rovers.

There was some late drama in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division as Haverhill Borough beat Framlingham Town 2-1.

Finding themselves 1-0 down, Borough struck in the 86th minute and then again in stoppage time to seal the victory in a match that also saw three players red carded.

Charlie Webb (2) and Adam Burroughs got their names on the scoresheet as Diss Town won impressively at Wisbech St Mary. The 3-1 triumph has moved Ross Potter’s men up to fifth in the table, just three points behind Holland FC in the final promotion spot.

Halstead Town are one place below Diss after beating Whitton United 2-0, but it was a day to forget for Chris Tracey and his Cornard United team after they were thrashed 9-1 at Woodbridge Town.

Debenham LC’s trip to league-leading Coggeshall Town, AFC Sudbury Reserves’ game at King’s Lynn Town Reserves and the derby between Team Bury and Stowmarket Town were all postponed.