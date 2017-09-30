Saturday's local football round-up

Needham Market and AFC Sudbury both bowed out of the Emirates FA Cup this afternoon, while Stowmarket Town went goal crazy on the road at Thetford Town.

Needham and Sudbury were on the end of heavy defeats to opposition from the National League South, going down 6-1 and 4-1 respectively.

Hosting Needham found themselves 3-0 down at the break to a clinical Dartford side and despite Sam Nunn finding the net in the second half, the visitors scored a further three goals in the rout.

Sudbury, meanwhile, embarked on a lengthy trip down to Truro City, who currently top their league standings.

However, it appeared The Yellows - with Danny Laws still in interim charge - were going to cause a shock when Tevan Allen gave them an early lead.

But Truro rallied and were level before the break, with a three goals being scored in the second half to close Sudbury's road to Wembley.

In the Bostik League Premier Division, Bury Town have now suffered back-to-back defeats after going down 1-0 on the road at Canvey Island.

It was an 80th-minute effort from Mitchell Gilbey that earned hosting Canvey all three points against a Bury side that also had striker Darren Mills red carded.

As for Soham Town Rangers, their winless run of league stretched to five matches, but they did at least salvage a 1-1 draw late on at home against Barking.

The Greens fell behind in the 18th minute and looked to be heading for a loss until Callum Russell kept his cool from then penalty spot three minutes from time.

More to follow.