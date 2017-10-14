Saturday's local football round-up

Bury Town missed the chance to go into the top five of the Bostik North Division as they lost 2-1 at home.

The Blues were unable to overcome Maldon & Tiptree and remain in sixth place, but could have gone fourth with a win.

WHEELING AWAY: Thetford score one of their four goals against Harleston Town (Picture: Al Pulford)

Maldon are now breathing down their necks in the league in seventh place.

The visitors went ahead in the 57th minute, with Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe scoring a penalty, but Ricky Spriggs was able to equalise 69 minutes in.

But Kieran Bailey then scored again for Maldon, 77 minutes gone, and despite Dexter Peter being sent off in the 90th minute, the damage had already been done - with Bury Town receiving no points for their efforts.

It was better news for AFC Sudbury, who were also at home, as they were on the winning side of a 2-1 score - against a struggling Romford.

GOOD EFFORT: Goal scorer Ricky Spriggs watches, as do his opponents, to see where his header is going for Bury Town (Picture: Mecha Morton)

New manager Mark Morsley included new signings' Joe Whight and Billy Holland in the starting line up and Joe Maybanks on the bench.

An AFC goal in the second minute from Jamie Eaton-Collins gave the home side the advantage but, just after the hour mark, Romford equalised.

Greg Akpele shot and the ball was deflected past Paul Walker in the AFC goal. But Sudbury were able to inch ahead once more on 71 minutes when a cross from Sam Mills found Jake Clowsley who steered the ball home.

Romford did not give and continued to cause problems but AFC stood firm to take the points to lift them up the table to fourteenth place and send the visitors to the foot of the table.

Mildenhall Town were also on the winning end of their North Division match away to Barking.

Daniel Brown scored a brace and Shaun Avis netted a first half penalty to see the Town win 3-1 on the road. Sam Shaban scored the only goal for the home team.

Meanwhile Soham Town Rangers took an important point away to Aveley in the league, scoring a 90th minute equaliser to secure a 2-2 draw.

The visitors found themselves two goals down after just 21 minutes, with goals from Jordan Watson (13') and Adam Bolle.

But the Greens kept going, with Lee Chaffey pulling one back in the 60th minute before Craig Gillies hit their second on the stroke of full-time.

In the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division, it was all cheers at Hadleigh United as they beat Haverhill Rovers 2-0.

It was Stuart Alston's final game in charge of the Brettsiders before taking up the role as head of youth development at the club - and he leaves the dugout on a high.

Andrew Crisp will take over as caretaker boss in the interim, until a replacement manager is brought in.

Stowmarket Town are starting to hit their stride, moving up to eighth place in the Premier Division table after beating Long Melford 2-1 on the road.

The Old Gold and Blacks have now not lost a match in six fixtures - with four wins and two draws.

Ollie Brown put the visitors ahead with a 20 yd screamer but Long Melford were able to pull one back from a spot kick, Will Wingfield netting the rebound.

But Josh Mayhew stole the show with his winner. But Long Melford had a tough day as they lost their keeper to injury and were forced to finish the game with 10 men after Scott Sloots was taken off hurt on the 70th minute - with all three substitutions already used.

Long Melford could end up the bottom-of-the-league side, as Fakenham Town are four points adrift but with two games - and, therefore, a possible six points - in hand.

Meanwhile, Haverhill Borough were resoundingly beaten at home as they lost 4-0 to Wroxham.

Sam Hawley was also shown red for a second caution to round off a bad day for Borough who remain in 19th place in the league.

It was similar disappointment for Walsham le Willows, who were away to Stanway Rovers, losing 3-0. Their new signing Joe McCracken - who moved from Wivenhoe Town FC - scored a brace on his debut to put the nail in the coffin, following Jordan Barnett's opening goal.

On Friday night, Ely City drew 1-1 at home against Newmarket Town. The Jockeys are now tied in second place in the division with Coggeshall Town, who won their Friday fixture.

Steve Holder netted for the visitors in the first half, before Sam Reed equalised for Ely.

And Thurlow Nunn Premier Division side Thetford Town marched on in the Norfolk Senior Cup with a 4-1 victory over Harleston Town.

A brace from Robbie Priddle and a goal apiece from Samuel Bond and Max Melanson was enough to take them through to the next round.

In the Thurlow Nunn First Division, Framlingham Town continued their positive season with a 3-0 win at home against AFC Sudbury Reserves.

Halstead Town were away to March Town United, drawing the match 2-2.

Meanwhile in the Suffolk Senior Cup, Cornard United were in a high scoring 4-4 draw away to AFC Hoxne.

The visitors went out of the cup with a heartbreaking 3-1 loss on penalties.

But Debenham LC comfortably secured a place in the next round, beating Beccles Town by three goals to nil on the road.

Lakenheath FC will also be delighted, coming through their home tie in the Suffolk Senior Cup by 4-2 against Needham Market Reserves.

The team, who play in the Kershaw Premier Division, are a step below the visiting Needham Reserves but still managed to come out ahead and go through to the next round.

Finally Diss Town were also delighted to move through to the next round of the Norfolk Senior Cup, as they beat Caister 4-2 at Brewers Green Lane.

Needham Market, a Bostik Premier Division side, were not in action this weekend, nor were Thurlow Nunn First Division side Team Bury.