Silly mistakes costing Borough, Choat says

Haverhill Borough manager Anthony Choat has said the reason the team has now lost ‘five on the bounce’ is due to ‘silly mistakes’ giving away goals.

His comments come after Borough lost by 3-1 away to Saffron Walden on Tuesday evening in their first round exit of the League Challenge Cup — as the team’s losses start stacking up.

In all competitions, the side have conceded 21 goals in the last five games, and Choat has said the excuses for individual errors are running dry.

“Everyone on the team should know each other’s strengths and weaknesses by now,” he said.

“I feel that this is a big problem for us at the moment — the boys not playing to their strengths.

“I keep urging them to do it, and it’s so frustrating to watch.

“We’ve lost five on the bounce now and it’s individual, silly mistakes that’s done it.

“We aren’t playing badly, but we’re getting punished for making errors and they’re costing us more than they did in the lower leagues.

“We have been so close to coming away with points on several occasions and then we’ve gifted a goal.

“There’s been so many times a team have scored because we’ve essentially given it to them.

“That has to stop, we shouldn’t be working hard for our goals but giving them away at the other end of the pitch.

“But I guess that’s all part of the steep learning curve we’re on and we have to take the lessons when they come.

“I feel like a broken record saying this, but we are in the process of learning still.

“So I don’t want to be too hard on the boys — very few of them have the experience at this level yet.”

He added that he couldn’t fault the desire or commitment of his players, and that was the main source of his current frustration at the way the team have been losing.

“They are all giving it their best and that’s what’s so frustrating, it’s just such silly mistakes.

“But now I need to see a reaction from them ,” Choat said. “That’s five losses in a row and I don’t want there to be a sixth.

“We’re not a million miles away, we’re really not. But, at the moment, we are out of games before we have even got going really.

“In our last game against Saffron Walden, we were two goals down before 30 minutes had gone, and that has to stop if we want to stay at this level.

“And we’re good enough to be, I know that, we should be competing at this level, but right now, we’re on the edge.”

The team travel to bottom-placed Fakenham on Saturday (3pm), where Choat believes his side can turn their fortunes around.

“They’re in as bad if not a worse place so we need to keep our heads up.”