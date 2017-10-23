Strength in depth tested

THURLOW NUNN

PREMIER DIVISION

Wroxham 7

Haverhill Borough 2

Struggling with a number of players injured or suspended, Haverhill Borough fell to their heaviest league defeat of the season at Wroxham on Saturday.

Eighteen year old debutant Will Evans started at centre back and faced a tough task as the hosts took the lead, through Sam Pledger, after only eight minutes.

Wroxham continued to dominate possession but Borough had appeared to weather the storm until a three goal spree before half time ruined the visitor’s hopes of gaining points from the encounter.

Wroxham continued to dominate the game in the second period, scoring two further goals in the third quarter before Borough spirited up a mini comeback.

Substitute Ash Botten pulled a goal back by sliding in at the far post to connect with Ryan Weaver’s cross. And Ryan Swallow then added a second after being denied a penalty appeal for handball, scoring direct from a corner.

But Wroxham then completed the scoring, with Connor Deeks hitting his hat-trick to ensure the hosts ran out comfortable winners.