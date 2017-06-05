Sudbury football club bolster attacking line for new season in Division One North

AFC Sudbury has added two new players to their squad ahead of the 2017/18 season.

Dave Cowley, 29, and Rhys Henry, 27, have signed one year contracts with the club.

Rhys Henry, 27, also joins AFC Sudbury for the new season

It follows a tough 2016/17 season for AFC Sudbury, which saw them relegated from the Isthmian Premier Division after just one season at the top.

Assistant manager Andy Reynolds has said that new players can boost the squad, as the team target the next level once more.

"We're trying to strengthen the entire squad", he said. "Dave and Rhys are important signings for us and will add experience, energy and ability too.

"They are our first two signings but they will by no means be the last."

Cowley returns to Sudbury for the third time. He originally played for Sudbury at the start of the 2012/13 season, arriving from Harlow Town, and at the end of it won the supporters' player of the year award.

The attacking midfielder was sold to Needham Market the following season, and later returned to Harlow and subsequently to Thurrock.

He played for AFC Sudbury in just one game last season but then left for Cheshunt. He returned to Thurrock - where he began the season - shortly after and helped them gain promotion from Ryman North via the play-offs.

He returns to Sudbury for the next season and Reynolds hopes he can bring promotion experience with him.

Henry, meanwhile, joins from Maldon and Tiptree as a forward. Another promotion expert, he last season helped The Jammers reach the Ryman North play-offs.

Rhys has in fact played one game previously for AFC way back in the 2009/10 season.

Since then he has played for number of clubs including Harlow Town and Needham Market and Leiston.

Assistant manager Reynolds said: "Rhys is someone we have had brought to our attention by our scouting and recruitment team.

"After a couple of conversations it was clear that his personality was something that would suit our dressing room and we are keen to get working with him".

Both players will take part in pre-season training from July.