Team Bury end Haverhill Borough’s reign as cup holders

An under-strength and below-par Borough saw their defence of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division Knockout Cup ended at the first hurdle with a 3-1 defeat at home to Team Bury.

Borough were without their regular preferred central defensive options of Errol Durell (working), Casey Phillips (away) and skipper Gareth Thomas (suspended) for the match.

Player-manager Martin Westcott started the game in the heart of the defence alongside Bart Pater.

Barney Gillies put the young Team Bury side ahead on 18 minutes from a free-kick.

Borough’s Craig Pruden volleyed home after Scott Lodge headed a free-kick back across the six yard box, only for the linesman’s flag to deny him the equaliser shortly before break.

Early in the second half Borough’s central defence was exposed as a long ball was not dealt with and Gillies nipped in to score his and Team Bury’s second goal.

Half-time substitute Charlie Holmes (on for Aaron Forshaw) reduced the arrears with his first goal for the first team, sliding the ball home after Ryan Phillips robbed the full-back and played him in.

George Day was played through after Borough carelessly gave the ball away in the middle of the pitch and he coolly turned Westcott inside out before lifting the ball over Graham Smith at his near post to put the visitors 3-1 up.

Phillips’s free-kick was palmed over by the flying George Bugg and Lodge’s header from a corner came back off the post as Borough applied heavy late pressure, but Team Bury held on to secure their passage in to the quarter-final.

Borough will hope to bounce back from this defeat on Saturday in their FA Vase first round tie at Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Felixstowe & Walton United.