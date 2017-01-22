The New Croft to host county’s first festival

Suffolk Football Association has chosen Haverhill’s The New Croft facility to break new ground this season by staging a semi-finals ‘Festival of Football’ day.

Nine of the 10 youth county cup competitions — the Under-18 Midweek Cup being the exception — will take place at the same venue on the same day.

The New Croft facility in Haverhill will host the ‘Festival of Football’ on Sunday, March 12.

Suffolk FA County Cup Competitions Manager Adrian Moye said: “My intention through all the cup competitions for juniors and adults alike is to spread the venues across our wonderful county as much as I can.

“This is a new venture for Suffolk FA and is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our cup competitions at a neutral (for most) ground with neutral match officials.”

The draws for the semi-finals are as follows, with all kick-off times yet to be confirmed:

Suffolk FA Boys’ Under-18 Sunday Cup: Framlingham Town Knights v Kesgrave Kestrels, Haverhill Rovers Colts v Woodbridge Town EJA.

Suffolk FA Boys’ Under-16 Cup: Bury Town EJA v Haverhill Rovers, AFC Sudbury EJA v Woodbridge Town EJA.

Suffolk FA Boys’ Under-15 Minor Cup: Ransomes Sports ISYFL v Saxmundham Sports Scorpions, Woodbridge Town v Felixstowe & Walton Utd.

Suffolk FA Boys’ Under-14 Cup sponsored by Vitavia Garden Products Ltd: AFC Sudbury EJA v Felixstowe & Walton Utd, Stowmarket Town EJA v Whitton Utd EJA.

Suffolk FA Boys’ Under-13 Cup: Wickhambrook v Woodbridge Town EJA, Stowupland Falcons Blue v AFC Sudbury EJA.

Suffolk FA Boys’ Under-12 Cup: Lakenheath Youth Yellow v Woodbridge Town SYFL, Cornard Dynamos Blue v Exning Utd White.

Suffolk FA Girls’ Under-15 Cup sponsored by Vitavia Garden Products Ltd: Thurston v Belstead Utd Girls, Coplestonian Ladies v Kirkley & Pakefield Diamonds.

Suffolk FA Girls’ Under-14 Cup: Waveney Lionesses v Bury Town Rams, East Bergholt Utd v AFC Kesgrave.

Suffolk FA Girls’ Under-12 Cup: Bungay Town v Beccles Town, Ipswich Valley Rangers v Felixstowe & Walton Utd.