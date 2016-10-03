Three points for both Haverhill Rovers and Haverhill Borough

Both of Haverhill’s Thurlow Nunn League sides came away from their matches on Saturday with three points after securing 2-1 wins.

Rovers were missing three of their regular starting XI for their trip to new Premier Division leaders Thetford Town but came away with an impressive victory over a side that had won its six previous matches.

Defender Sam Holmes pounced on a loose ball following a corner on five minutes to put Rovers ahead and the lead was doubled on the cusp of the interval when Ollie Stevenson broke away and teed up Danny Hill to net his seventh of the season.

Thetford substitute Jordan Attree pulled a goal back on 85 minutes after a long throw in but the home side was unable to come up with an equaliser as Rovers maintained their unbeaten away record in the league.

Rovers are in Premier Division action on fridah night (7.45pm) when Newmarket Town visit The New Croft.

In the First Division Haverhill Borough had to dig deep to secure all the points against a well-organised AFC Sudbury Reserves.

The visitors got their noses in front early in the second period when Ollie Dunlop converted from the penalty spot.

Borough were level when player-manager Martin Westcott scored his second goal in successive games and the turnaround was completed when midfielder Ryan Swallow grabbed his first goal since scoring a brace in a 5-1 win at Debenham LC on August 13.

The victory put Borough up in to third place in the table ahead of their Suffolk Senior Cup second round tie at home to Wenhaston United on Saturday (3pm).