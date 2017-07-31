THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE: Bugg makes retirement U-turn

After announcing that his short stint as manager of Diss Town would be his last involvement with football, Paul Bugg has been appointed the new boss of Leiston Reserves.

Bugg replaced Ross Potter at Brewers Green Lane on May 25, but just 42 days later he resigned, insisting that his position had become untenable.

The former Whitton United chief said at the time he had retired from management, yet Leiston announced last week that he had made a swift return to the Thurlow Nunn League First Division with their second string.

Bugg will be assisted in the role by former Debenham LC boss Stuart Reavell.

Diss are due to travel to face Bugg’s Leiston on Saturday, September 16, with the return meeting scheduled for Saturday, March 17.