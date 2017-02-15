THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE: Confusion reigns as The FA set to pass on Haverhill Rovers’ appeal decision

Haverhill Rovers’ lengthy battle to ascertain if they will have three points reinstated and avoid a fine has taken an unwanted twist — with the Football Association telling the Echo it is now for the county FA to sort out, writes Russell Claydon.

We reported on January 12, the national FA had said Rovers’ appeal over the Thurlow Nunn League throwing out their original appeal over an ineligible player — due to the length of time it took for them to receive it — was being considered by The FA’s head of discipline.

But despite being told a decision was expected to be released over the next few days, almost a month later The FA has issued a comment saying ‘it is now a matter for the county FA’.

The Echo understands Suffolk FA, who have not been involved in an already long and drawn out saga — dating back to Mason Newman being deemed ineligible to play in Rovers’ 2-1 win at Wivenhoe Town on October 29 after a paperwork form was not received within a time limit after electronic clearance had previously been given — would not normally be involved in an appeal to a regional league.

A Suffolk FA spokesman said: “We are waiting to hear from The FA as to what action we may be required to take in this matter.”

Rovers are currently five points clear of the three relegation spots to the First Division, but would move to the safety of mid-table (12th) were the three points to be reinstated on a successful appeal.

The Thurlow Nunn League has already rescheduled the game at Wivenhoe for March 8.

Haverhill Rovers will currently be expected to fork out for the costs associated with staging that rearranged match.

On Saturday, Ben Cowling’s side travel to Godmanchester Rovers (3pm), a side who have risen up to 14th having previously been in the bottom three.

Rovers go in to the game off the back of a 2-1 defeat at Ely City last Friday.