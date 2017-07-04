Thurlow Nunn League proposes two-team promotion

The Thurlow Nunn League is planning for two teams to be promoted from its Premier Division at the end of next season.

As part of the Football Association’s plans to cut down on costs and travelling time for non-league clubs, new divisions are due to be introduced at Steps 3 and 4 ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

To aid with the transition, the plan is for a number of Step 5 leagues — which includes those in Thurlow Nunn top flight — to elevate two of its teams.

Subject to ratification from the Football Association — for which there is no current timescale — the champions of each division will move up to Step 4, as will a selection of clubs that finish as runners-up.

It has been proposed that the latter will be decided on a points-per-game basis.

Meanwhile, it has been further suggested that four clubs are to be relegated down to the Thurlow Nunn League First Division.

The changes are designed to take the number of teams competing in the Premier Division from 24 down to 20.