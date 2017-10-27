THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE: Shane Wardley named as new Hadleigh United manager

Hadleigh United have turned to their former title-winning defender, Shane Wardley, to steer them to Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division survival.
The club took to Twitter to announce the news of the return of their 2014/15 Premier Division title winning left-back, following Stuart Alston relinquishing the reins to go back to a youth development role.
Ex-AFC Sudbury, Cambridge United and Leiston defender Wardley is understood to be set to take control of the side for tomorrow’s (Sat, Oct 28) home game with 17th-placed Kirkley & Pakefield (follow @russclaydon on Twitter for updates).
It will be the 37-year-old’s second managerial post, having led Ipswich Wanderers to a 10th place finish in the division last term, ahead of opting to leave six games into the current season with the side yet to win a game.
Wardley inherits an injury-hit Hadleigh side who are fourth-from-bottom in the table, with the threat of up to seven teams being relegated in a shake-up of the football pyramid taking place over the summer.
The Brettsiders, who lost 2-1 at in-form Stowmarket Town on Tuesday under caretaker manager Andrew Crisp’s control, only have one win in their last nine games in all competitions.
