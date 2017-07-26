THURLOW NUNN: Newmarket swoop for Spriggs

Have your say

Newmarket Town have secured the services of Stephen Spriggs.

The winger was a key part of Mildenhall Town’s 2016/17 double-winning campaign, having returned to the club for a third spell the previous summer.

He netted 24 goals in all competitions, including the winner during May’s Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup triumph over Newmarket.

However, Spriggs has now linked up with Kevin Grainger’s side after appearing in recent friendly matches against Cambridge City and Soham Town Rangers.

Newmarket’s assistant manager Wayne Goddard said of Spriggs’ arrival: “He is a big signing and we are very pleased.

“He will give us some extra quality in wide areas. We have a relatively young squad and Steve’s experience will be key.”

