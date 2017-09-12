TNL TRANSFER NEWS: Reed joins brother at Ely

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Ely City have completed the signing of midfielder Lee Reed.

Reed, whose previous clubs include Newmarket Town and Bury Town, is the elder brother of Ely striker Sam.

His debut for the Robins will have to wait, though, with Reed not available for either tonight’s game against Godmanchester Rovers or the weekend’s trip to Wivenhoe Town.

Speaking to the club’s website, manager Brady Stone said that Reed is a player that will provide “loads of experience and is a good communicator”.