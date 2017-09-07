Trampled by side two levels above in FA Cup

Haverhill Borough crashed out of the FA Cup to a team two divisions above, after equalling their best ever result in the competition.

The New Croft side had hoped to progress beyond the first qualifying round stage for the first time in their history, but were stopped in their tracks by a rampant Kings Langley.

TOUGH LUCK: Borough keeper Kieran Petty

The visiting team, who play in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division, scored eight at Haverhill’s 3G pitch without reply.

Kings Langley have, in the last five years, enjoyed a lot of success and it showed against a side whose manager, Anthony Choat, has emphasised are learning. And for the first half an hour the match was well poised, with shots from both sides.

In-form striker Charlie Holmes tested Langley goalkeeper Ross Hampton after just four minutes before Borough’s best chance of the game arrived on the quarter hour.

Ryan Weaver beat the goalkeeper to a cross and the ball bounced down to Holmes, but he was frustrated as he was unable to get his shot on target. Kings Langley never looked back from this let off and, four goals in a 15-minute period before the break, ended the contest.

GOOD CROWD: The team were well supported during their FA Cup exit to Kings Langley

Kieran Turner finished a good team move to open the scoring, with Gareth Price breaking the offside trap before adding a second two minutes later.

Mitchell Weiss scored a third with minutes to go to half-time with Turner adding a fourth deep into first half injury time.

Price added his second just after the break, shooting under Kieran Petty in the Borough goal, before Weiss doubled his tally with a powerful finish from the edge of the box.

Steve Ward completed the scoring for the visitors with a quickfire double, the second from the penalty spot.

Borough return to action on Sunday in the FA Vase, before a league match against Newmarket Town on Tuesday (7.45pm).