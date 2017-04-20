Two defeats for Rovers on Easter weekend

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION

Saffron Walden Town 2

Haverhill Rovers 0

by Steven Esdale

at Catons Lane

Haverhill Rovers slipped to their second defeat of the Easter weekend following a 2-0 reverse away at Saffron Walden Town on Monday.

The hosts came away from this game with a deserved three points, with a disputed early penalty leaving Rovers with hope of an equaliser until Walden netted again near the end.

The Essex side first led on nine minutes, Spike Bell putting in a free kick from near the right corner of the penalty area and, with the ball going out, Harry O’Malley went down in the area and a penalty was awarded for a push.

Perry Moody scored past Haverhill goalkeeper James Philp to put Walden ahead.

Philp then made a stunning double save on 18 minutes, first to stop James Crane’s volley, before recovering and scrambling back to claw out Malaki Toussaint’s high volley from off the goal line.

Either side of this, Ben Bradley put a mid-air 20-yard volley wide of the home goal, and Jordan Palmer’s free header went off target.

Palmer put the ball over from close range shortly after the break, before Philp again came to his side’s rescue to stop substitute Daniel Grindrod’s free kick and a header from doubling Walden’s lead.

The away side looked the better of the two after the last of these saves on 76 minutes, but it was Walden that netted the second goal on 88 minutes.

A throw in from the left took two deflections in the box, neither from a Haverhill player, and the impressive Connor Molloy netted from close range to confirm the win for his side.

n On the Saturday, Rovers were narrowly beaten 2-1 at second place Felixstowe & Walton United.