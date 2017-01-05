UPDATED: Benterman leaves Halstead

Mark Benterman has left his position as manager of Halstead Town after four years in charge of the club.

The last 12 months were particularly positive for The Humbugs and Benterman, who oversaw just six defeats and also a run to the First Qualifying Round of The Emirates FA Cup.

However, with the club ninth in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division — eight points adrift of the promotion places — a mutual parting of the ways has been agreed.

“The club felt that it was better to make a change now, rather than in the summer,” he said.

“There is no ill feeling, but it is very disappointing to be leaving a job I loved.

“The odd rumour suggested I had lost the dressing room, but the players will tell you differently.

“I wish the club every success in the future and I cannot wait to get back involved in football.”

Benterman took charge of 165 competitive fixtures during his stint in the Essex club’s dug-out, returning a winning ratio of 54 per cent.