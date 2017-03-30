UPDATED: Boro’ boss put on the spot with either title or cup glory

The league title and the club’s first ever promotion to the Thurlow Nunn League’s top tier, or a Suffolk Senior Cup final won under the lights at Ipswich Town?

It appears to be a question with both a head and a heart answer for Haverhill Borough’s Martin Westcott right now.

With the club still fighting on two fronts heading into the final month of the season — with Saturday’s Suffolk FA Senior Cup sponsored by CNet Training versus lower-league Crane Sports at Hadleigh United (3pm) being their seventh match in 32 days (4.5 weeks) — it is an interesting question to post to the Borough player/manager.

“Obviously the league is massive and there is no doubt it is a better barometer of how you have done as a team over the course of a season, as it is over 40 games,” he said.

“But to win a cup final at Portman Road will be amazing for the team.

“I have been there and done that myself (for Long Melford) but for my players it would be an amazing day out at the end of the season and something for them to cherish forever. Just to play there would be great.”

A final at the home of the Sky Bet Championship club would be extra special for Borough to reach this year, given they are looking to atone for missing out last year, when losing on penalties in the last four to Touchline Suffolk & Ipswich League side Waveney, as well as it being the only Suffolk county final to be held at Ipswich Town this season, due to the club only offering one day with pitch renovation in mind.

And Westcott, whose side are back to a point off top spot in second in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division following Wednesday’s 4-0 home thrashing of 17th-placed March Town United (Robson 8’, Forshaw 54’, Bone 60’, Swallow 69’) is adamant they will not be caught out by complacency against SIL Senior Division title hopefuls (currently 2nd) Crane.

“I just really hope we put the performance in that does us justice,” he said.

“But our players will be up for it and we will not be caught under-estimating the opposition, I have no doubt about that.

“The games have been rearranged and are coming thick and fast, but as a manager I would never change the situation we are in.

“It is a very important game for us and the club.

“The two sides are very evenly matched. They are a very good side and we will not be taking it lightly in any respect.

“A lot of our players come from that level, from the (Essex) Border League and Kershaw Cambs Leagues, so we are well aware (of the strength of teams).”

Borough’s midfield captain Jarid Robson scored his 21st goal of the season on Wednesday, but it is at the back where they have been so impressive recently, with only two goals conceded in their last eight league matches (to King’s Lynn Town Res in a 2-1 defeat on March 1).

The boss praised the whole side, but singling out recent signings Luke Clark and Paul Walker, the latter a goalkeeper who has played for Northampton Town (1app), as well as representing Wales at youth level, for special praise.

Wide forward Ryan Phillips (12 goals from 31 apps), is on his way back from a hamstring injury and could make the squad.

