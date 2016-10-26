VIDEO: Set-piece goal seals Halstead win over Haverhill Borough

An evenly contested derby between Halstead Town and Haverhill Borough went the way of the Essex side thanks to a solitary Julian Simon-Parson goal.

Halstead left The New Croft still unbeaten in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division, while inflicting a first home league defeat on Borough after Simon-Parson rose virtually unchallenged to head home Chris Bryan’s 56th minute corner (video courtesy of Daniel Turner).

Halstead twice hit the woodwork while Borough’s Charlie Holmes had a header chalked off for offside and Pat Geddis cleared the ball off his own goal line towards the end as the Humbugs held on to take all three points.

The win took them up to fifth and left Borough in ninth, but with at least one game in hand over everyone above them bar Halstead.