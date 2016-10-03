WEEKEND FOOTBALL ROUND-UP: Bury Town two points off the top after impressive win against Bowers and Pitsea

Bury Town cut the gap on Ryman League Division One North leaders Phoenix Sports to two points after recording an impressive 3-0 win over Bowers and Pitsea.

In what was a battle between second and third place in the table at Ram Meadow, Sam Reed opened the scoring for the high flying Blues after just 11 minutes.

Ollie Canfer doubled Bury’s advantage five minutes after the break, before Tom Debenham made it 3-0 on 59 minutes to complete a pleasing win for the home side.

Elsewhere in Division One North, a brace from Becka-Kah Debele condemned Soham Town Rangers to a 2-0 defeat away at VCD Athletic.

Needham Market climbed up to fourth in the Ryman League Premier Division following a hard fought 1-0 win against Metropolitan Police.

Luke Ingram scored the only goal of the game in the 51st minute to get the Marketmen back to winning ways at Bloomfields.

AFC Sudbury slipped to back-to-back defeats as Jimmy Bullard’s Leatherhead ran out 2-1 winners at The Wardale Williams Stadium at the weekend.

Evander Lopes put Leatherhead in front on 21 minutes, before Liam Wales equalised for the Yellows in the 56th minute.

Bullard and the already substituted Tom Bradbrook were sent to the stands for the visitors on 74 minutes, but three minutes later they grabbed the winner through Calum Davies.

Meanwhile, Mildenhall Town returned to the top of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division after winning 3-1 at Long Melford on Saturday.

They overhauled previous leaders Thetford Town who were beaten 2-1 at home by Haverhill Rovers, while Walsham-le-Willows triumphed 4-2 over Hadleigh United and Ely City edged past FC Clacton 1-0.

In the First Division, Stowmarket Town kept the pressure on leaders Coggeshall Town as they cruised to a 4-0 win at fellow high flyers Holland FC.

Haverhill Borough moved up to third in the table after beating AFC Sudbury Reserves 2-1, while Diss Town climbed into the top six after thrashing Needham Market Reserves 6-0.

Elsewhere, Halstead Town and Framlingham Town played out a 2-2 draw, Team Bury won 5-1 at Leiston Reserves and Cornard United lost 3-2 at March Town United.

In the Sky Bet Championship, Norwich City moved back into the top two after a 2-1 win at Wolves, while Ipswich Town were beaten 1-0 at home by leaders Huddersfield Town.

RYMAN LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Sudbury 1 Leatherhead 2, Needham Market 1 Met Police 0.

Division One North: Bury Town 3 Bowers & Pitsea 0, VCD Athletic 2 Soham Town Rangers 0.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

Premier Division: Ely City 1 FC Clacton 0, Long Melford 1 Mildenhall Town 3, Thetford Town 1 Haverhill Rovers 2, Walsham le Willows 4 Hadleigh Utd 2.

First Division: Diss Town 6 Needham Market Reserves 0, Framlingham Town 2 Halstead Town 2, Haverhill Borough 2 AFC Sudbury Reserves 1, Holland FC 0 Stowmarket Town 4, Leiston Reserves 1 Team Bury 5, March Town Utd 3 Cornard Utd 2.

MIDWEEK FIXTURES

RYMAN LEAGUE

Division One North: Tuesday. Bowers & Pitsea v Soham Town Rangers, Bury Town v Romford.

THURLOW NUNN LEAGUE

Premier Division: Tuesday. FC Clacton v Brantham Athletic, Mildenhall Town v Newmarket Town, Swaffham Town v Ely City, Thetford Town v Godmanchester Rovers.

Wednesday. Walsham le Willows v Ipswich Wanderers.

Friday. Haverhill Rovers v Newmarket Town.

League Challenge Cup: Tuesday. Halstead Town v Saffron Walden Town.

First Division: Tuesday. Stowmarket Town v Framlingham Town, Team Bury v Cornard Utd.

Wednesday. Leiston Reserves v Debenham LC.