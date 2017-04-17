Wildcats coming to Haverhill this month

Wildcats Girls’ FC will be coming to Haverhill later this month.

The first session will be taking place on Saturday, April 22 from 9am until 10am at Castle Manor School in the town.

These sessions, for five to 11-year-olds, will incorporate a fun and friendly environment for young females in the county.

The girls will be taking part in a safe learning environment, as well as making friends and receiving goodies and incentives along the way.

Each centre will be delivered by highly-qualified female coaches with CRC checks, safeguarding and first aid qualifications.

The cost of a full block booking will be £25 for 16 weeks or you can turn up and pay £2 a session.

Suffolk FA girls’ & Women’s Football Development Officer Paige Shorten said: “Now that we have our venues confirmed it will be great to see females booked onto our centres as they have limited spaces with a first come, first served basis.

“Our staff employed will be working very closely with local schools to promote the SSE Wildcats Centres to give the girls the best possible experience in female football.”

For more information please email wildcats@suffolkfa.com or visit the Suffolk FA website at www.suffolkfa.com

n Four players are in line to make their debuts for Suffolk FA Ladies in their potential East Anglian Counties Championship title-decider against Kent FA Ladies.

Ipswich Town duo Leanne Smith and Tamesha Blackwood plus Lowestoft Town pair Cassie Craddock and Ciera Flatt are all included in a 17-strong squad for the fixture on Thursday, April 20 at VCD Athletic.