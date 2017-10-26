Youth team stride past opponents into quarters

The new Haverhill Rovers U18 coach Jemel Fox is targeting the Suffolk FA U18 Boys Midweek Cup in his first season at the helm, writes Hannah Dolman.

His comments follow the team’s march into the quarter-finals, after a 4-0 victory on the road against Needham Market U18s.

It was Fox’s first game in charge of the youth team following his arrival at the start of the month from Stowmarket Town FC.

The left-back has already made several appearances for the first team and will continue to fulfil a duel role at the club.

He said it was good way to bridge the gap between youth and senior, something that needed development at Rovers.

“It would be amazing to win the cup,” he said. “It’s a cup I really believe we can win. It’s a realistic target for us and one we agreed when I came to the club.

“And with results like that against a team as strong as Needham, we have even more belief than before now. We were the underdogs but we played well and deserved it.”

He added that a developed and successful youth squad would be a major bonus for the first team.

“We have a lot of really promising talent in the ranks,” he said.

“And they could establish themselves in the first team soon, but need a bit of help making the step.

“It’s my role to do that, help the U18s be successful and then prepare them for a role in the senior squad.

“It’s about moving the club on and making better use of the youth squad, there’s a great set up at Rovers and it should be maximised.”

The draw for their quarter-final opponents has yet to be decided.