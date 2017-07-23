Bareham crowned senior champion

Have your say

Eamonn Bareham was the winner of Haverhill Golf Club’s Senior Club Championship on Wednesday last week.

An impressive field of 63 competitors took part in the 18-hole medal event, with Bareham declared the winner with a gross score of 78 off scratch.

Richard Sharp (gross 80) finished in second place, while Andrew Spittle (gross 81) completed the top three.

In the nett event, Derek Taylor was the winner with 87-22-65, with Dennis White in second with 85-19-66 and Andrew Cornish in third with 84-15-69.

The winner of the Mick Turner Veterans Trophy was White on nett 66.

Elsewhere, Haverhill ladies’ team competed in their next major, The Shrubberies, last Thursday.

The format was pairs better-ball Stableford, and the proud winners were Denise Walker and Judy Farren on 42 points.

In second position were Sally Price and Ann Thompson on 38 points, while third place went to Pauline Calmet and Val Shipp on 35 points.

The previous week had seen 21 Haverhill ladies take part in the Star Lighters Open in teams of three, playing a Texas scramble.

The winning team consisted of Elaine Ward, Doreen Darbey and Sandy Taylor.

Some incredible scores were returned by Haverhill ladies’ players in the recent Saturday Medal.

Elaine Ward finished in first position on nett 68, which cut her handicap by two shots.

In second place was Mandy Williamson on countback with nett 71, cutting her handicap by one shot.

Completing the top three in third place was Lyn Fish with nett 71.