Belting success as students make the grade

Chalkstone Karate Club’s latest club grading was a great success with a total of 28 members moving up to the next grade.

Flynn Chandler and Sapphire Faircloth (both 11th Kyu), Ellie Robb, Brodie Faircloth, Aden Andrews, Victoria Tavares, Harry Harber and George Harber (all 9th Kyu red belt), Logan Faircloth, Lewie Bardoe, Vedika Pillai, Elif Goyyaka, Evie Sutherland, Sreesujan Dandamudi, Cayden Tickner and Ted Yaxley (all 8th Kyu orange belt), Jessica Atkins (7th Kyu yellow belt), Mae-Louise Franks (5th Kyu purple belt), Cody Turner, Amber Carr and Nathan Falconio (all 4th Kyu blue belt), Joshua Bryant, Ethan Bolton, Joshua Matenga and Jason Wale (all 3rd Kyu brown belt), Finlay Bolton and Lauren Falconio (both 2nd Kyu brown belt with one red stripe) and Jon Crowe (1st Kyu brown belt with two red stripes) all made the grade.For more information on the club visit www.chalkstonekarateclub.co.uk or call the club’s senior instructor Steve Hart on 07747 063981.