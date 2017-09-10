Bowls club host club finals day in beautiful sunshine

Haverhill Bowls Club held its last day of the outdoor season in bright sunshine, sparking some excellent quality bowls.

The finals day, on Sunday, was for all the members of the club to enjoy and reflect on the summer, and try to win one more trophy.

CLUB FINALS DAY: The Triples finalists

Spectator level was unfortunately low, spokesman for the club Bob Smith said, but those that did turn up were treated to some top-quality bowls.

And Denis Lewis, winner of the Two Wood Singles, qualified for next season’s Champion of Champions competition — a collection of national, as well as regional, tournaments held annually each year.

Smith said: “We really focus on making our club finals day special. We dress up in the proper clothes and really make the most of it.

“It wraps up our outdoor season and is only once a year, so we really take the time to enjoy it.”

CLUB FINALS DAY: Four Wood Singles winner Mick Taberer

Ron Rose and Denis Lewis won the Club Pairs while Neil Dyson, Frank Jackson and Eric Kiddle won the Club Triples and Mick Taberer took the Four Wood Singles.

Meanwhile, in the Walter Smith Cup final at Castle Hedingham Bowls Club, Haverhill B lost to Radwinter A. Radwinter triumphed on shot difference by a margin of four shots.

Following the match, team captain Peter Whitmore said that although he was disappointed at losing the final, he was pleased with the way Haverhill responded to the challenge of cup bowls.

He also congratulated Radwinter on the win while recognising some great play from his own team.

CLUB FINALS DAY: Denis Lewis and Peter Whitmore, the Two Wood Singles finalists

In the West Suffolk Triples League, runners-up Cornard and champions Risbygate, will represent West Suffolk in the county play-offs after claiming the top two spots following the final round of matches.

Haverhill were convincingly beaten 106-36 by Cornard, who secured second place with the win.