British stars set for Horseheath return

Suffolk’s newest British Eventing location is set to host its third event this summer, following the success of the first two.

The Horseheath Horse Trials will take place across two days, on August 12 and 13.

The sport of eventing involves horses competing in three disciplines: dressage, show jumping and cross country.

Horseheath Racecourse hosts events in the BE80(T) to BE100 classes and, since the inaugural event last August, is fast becoming a hugely popular choice for both riders and spectators alike.

The British Eventing (BE) course is situated on the beautiful Thurlow Estate, owned by the Vestey family, and is sponsored by PWC.

It is a challenging and undulating course designed by Tina Ure, a BE accredited coach and the East region under-18 coach, who creates a different course for each horse trial.

This August there will be 25 new jumps supplied by Burghley course builder, David Carpenter, and Badminton course builder, James Willis.

Tim Vestey said: “Once again we are looking forward to welcoming back competitors to our venue for the third time and to continue our partnership with British Eventing, providing another exciting event for competitors in the east region.

“The invaluable help and support we receive from Tina Ure and David Carpenter ensure our competitors and their horses enjoy an exciting and beautifully designed course.

“We look forward to seeing its progression and how it goes over that weekend.”

The majority of the cross country course can be viewed from one position including the water feature.

There will be an array of trade stands, including a tack shop and various food and drinks stands.

There will be an entry fee of £5, as well as donation boxes for the East Anglian Air Ambulance and Maggie’s Centre, Cambridge.

Other class and fence sponsors include Cartar Jonas Estate Agency, Global Herbs, Andrew Hodge, Newmarket Equine Hospital — who will also be the attending veterinarian — and Saffrey Champness.

And An Eventful Life will be providing cross country course videos of the competitors.

Along with new course designs is the meticulous ground management, with use of tractors supplied by Ernest Doe.

They will work to ensure good going for the competitors throughout the competition.

Several companies have also donated prizes for the winning competitors including TopSpec and WellGel Horse Products.

The hope is that this event will be as enjoyable and successful as the previous two.

Entries for the event open on July 7, with further details online.