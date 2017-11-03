Chasing experience as side expect mid-table conclusion

EAST WOMEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION 3NW

Bury St Edmunds II 1

Haverhill Ladies I 1

Haverhill Hockey Club chair has said she is not ‘at all concerned’ about relegation, despite a run of difficult fixtures over the coming weeks.

Tina Bunch was talking after securing an important draw against tough opponents Bury St Edmunds II — a team who were last season playing in the division above.

She said she was confident the team would stay well above the danger zone but, conversely, would also stay well away from any promotion chances.

“I think we’re more than capable of staying mid-table,” she said.

“But there’s no real hope of promotion, looking at the fixtures coming up.

“We’ve played a lot of the teams below us and now have to take on the ones above us, so there’s a difficult few weeks ahead.

“And this weekend we take on the top team — Cambridge City IV — our season is definitely going to get tougher.

“That’s why a draw against a team as good as Bury II is an important marker for us.

“It shows we are more than capable of getting a result against any team in the division.

“It’s all about experience for us this season.

“Although you never know, if we can take a few wins against the top teams, everything could change.”

Bunch said she was delighted with the performance against Bury St Edmunds II, as the team were able to strike first.

“We took the lead for a change,” she said. “We knew it would be a tough game so went into it with a better attacking mindset — it’s great to see us fixing that issue of losing the first goal.

“We didn’t score until the second half as both teams defended well. It was Vicky Stead who scored for us, she’s having a good season.

“But we were unable to hold on to the lead for long, as Bury soon equalised.

“It could have gone either way but, we were probably a bit happier with the point than they were at the end of the game.”

She said Emma Moss was awarded the Player of the Match for her midfield efforts, in a game which was ‘end to end’.

“It was a midfielder’s game,” she said. “Real end to end stuff, so fitness was important.

“And Emma was on top of things for us, she really gave everything and deserved the award.”

Meanwhile, the second team were unable to cope with the might of Cambridge South II, losing 4-0 at home on Saturday.

Bunch said the visitors are an ‘up-and-coming’ team with a lot of quality in their ranks.

“They’re a strong side,” she said. “And at the top of their division, you can see why.

“They said at the end of the game that we were their toughest opponents so far — despite the score — and that’s something to take from it. That’s a confidence booster.”

On Saturday, the first team host Cambridge City IV while the second team travel to St Ives III (3pm).