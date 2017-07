Haverhill Gymnastics have planted their flag and declared ‘this is ours’, with a clean sweep during their recent team competition.

The Haverhill team took all the medals they competed for at the local competition, held in Bury St Edmunds on July 2.

CLEAN SWEEP: The Haverhill teams took one, two and three in some events

The squad, who train at a specially-adapted facility in Hollands Road, were delighted with their strong showing.

The club currently has around 750 children attending classes from pre-school to young adults, with a waiting list of 350.