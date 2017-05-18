Club’s family focus for tennis open day

Haverhill Tennis Club hopes that The Great British Tennis Weekend (GBTW) can help them to attract and develop the sport’s next superstar.

The club held an open day as part of the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA)’s GBTW campaign — with a particular focus on families.

More than 50 people of all ages took the opportunity to try the game for free.

Robert Jeffs, club coach, said: “It was a really lovely day, the event went really well.

“It was wonderful to see children getting involved with the club, I’m just so pleased they came along.

“And it’s great to see families spending time together and everyone having fun.

“It was lovely weather as well, I’m sure that helped.

“I think we will have brought in new members after the weekend and who knows, one of them might just be the next tennis great.”

The event began with an introductory ‘mini’ tennis class for children from three to 10 years old.

LTA Mini Tennis offers an introduction to the sport, with all the fun and energy of the real thing, but using smaller courts, nets and rackets as well as lower bouncing balls.

Adults and juniors were also put through their paces in a session of Cardio Tennis, which is a fitness class on a tennis court.

It is a workout that involves a combination of upbeat music and qualified instructors while hitting tennis balls.

It is a fun and sociable group fitness class open to people of all ages and abilities.

The rest of the day was devoted to free play and family time, with modified balls and rackets provided for the younger players.

Jeffs and his team of coaches were on hand to provide coaching and advice and club members were also there to answer questions.

Jeffs added: “We take part in the nationwide campaign because it’s all about getting children playing tennis, as well as a chance for us to promote our facilities and the club.

“Tennis is one of those sports that children don’t tend to just find, they need to be shown, and the weekend was an opportunity for us to show what the game is all about.”

“We’re offering a 25 per cent discount so now is a good time to come join us with summer now just around the corner.”

The Great British Tennis Weekend is a nationwide ‘open days’ campaign driving more people to play tennis by offering free opportunities to play.

Since beginning in 2013, thousands of tennis clubs up and down the country have run GBTW events, enticing hundreds of thousands of people to play tennis.

The club is also participating in the Suffolk Schools Roadshow on Sunday, May 21, with the hope of attracting very young players into the sport.