Colourful Captain’s Day

Haverhill Golf Club has been taking part in its latest round of competitions, with a colourful Lady Captain’s Day the highlight.

Lindsey Cornish hosted the latest Captain’s Day on Saturday, July 15.

The men contested their competition on the same day, with an individual Stableford.

Gerry Scott was in first with 40 points, closely followed by club president Simon Cousins with 39 points.

The ladies played in a Topsy Turvey Texas Scramble in teams of four with Sally Price, Anna Fairhead, Danielle Miller and Nervena Pyke winning.

Nearest the stem was won by Nervena Pyke and nearest the flower was won by Jo Stokes.

Haverhill’s Hambro Team, led by team captain Paul Bartlett, was drawn at home against Stowmarket on July 16 while Haverhill’s Tolly Team, captained by Eamonn Bareham, were drawn away to Ipswich Golf Club.

A spirited performance from the Hambro Team saw them beat Stowmarket and progress into the semi-finals. They will play Gorleston at Bungay on Sunday, August 27 for a chance for a place in the final.

The Tolly team were unfortunately beaten by Ipswich Golf Club in their quarter-final match and have not progressed.

Haverhill Ladies competed in their Mid-week Medal with Lyn Fish on 35 points on count-back, followed by Pat Kennedy on 35 points and Fiona Ives on 34 points.

The Men’s Jamie Warner Estate Agent Challenge was also played on Wednesday 19th July with a field of 84 golfers taking part.

David Burns carded an excellent 40 points to win overall, and also saw him cut his handicap by one shot.