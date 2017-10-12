Committee on course for annual running event

Haverhill Running Club will hold its annual 5km and 10km race this weekend, with more than 100 contestants so far signed up.

Karen Martin, race director, hopes this number will swell further by the time athletes line up at the start on Sunday, October 15.

The Thurlow 5/10, as it’s known, is a multi-terrain course held around the pretty Stour Valley villages of Great Thurlow, Little Thurlow and Little Bradley.

The course is a mixture of quiet country lanes and private farm track that offers scenic views of the Stour Valley.

The event almost did not go ahead this year, as the man who has organised and run it since the first event retired at the end of last season.

But Karen decided to step in and take on the race, fearing for its future if it missed even one year.

She said: “For the past four or five years it’s been growing and developing as an event.

“And it would be too easy for all of that hard work to be lost if it didn’t go ahead this year.

“So I picked it up in about June time to keep it going.

“We’ve wanted to make it part of the race calendar, that’s been our goal from the very start.

“And it’s been going well, because a lot of those that have signed up are returning runners — those that did it in previous years.

“But we hope to keep attracting new people too.”

The Thurlow 5/10 event has been described as a ‘perfect starter course’ by the race director.

The multi-terrain course, which will allow runners to register right up until the race begins, is a ‘fun one’ according to Karen Martin.

She said: “It’s a lovely, scenic route.

“And a really good place to get involved in a run — if you haven’t before.

“I would say it’s a great beginner course and the weather is, so far, looking like it might be perfect.

“It’s been quite wet in previous years so we’re certainly hopeful of a dry day.

“If nothing else, for all the wonderful volunteers and club members who will be helping with marshalling and all the other bits that need doing.

“I had no idea how much organisation goes into an event like this — which will include a road closure. I’ve called in a lot of favours and I’m eternally grateful to all the volunteers.

“And now we need some people to come along and show their support, that would be wonderful.”

The race will start from Thurlow Village Hall in Great Thurlow at 10am, with parking available.

There are no changing facilities available, so runners are advised to arrive ready to run and all race numbers to be collected on the day.