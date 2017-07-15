Competition driven on by enthusiastic club golfers

Haverhill Golf Club has taken part in its latest round of competitions, with plenty of strong results.

Haverhill Ladies competed in the Saturday Stableford, with Julie Donno coming out on top. She beat Anne Reed on countback while Kirsty Iron came in third.

Suffolk Junior Girls, meanwhile, played Bedfordshire with all matches going down to the 18th hole — as Beds came out on top.

A field of 102 golfers played in the Men’s Medal and Cecil Darken Cup, with some exceptional scores returned. The overall winner on a nett 65 was Darren Russell, cutting his handicap by two shots.

The winner of the Cecil Darken Cup with the best two scores from the April, May and June Sunday Medals was Conor O’Brien with a score of 133. In second was Gary Webb on 135, and in third position was Graham Hepworth with 136.

Club captain Andrew Cornish hosted his Captain’s Day on July 2. The event was open to everyone as a paired Stableford off full handicap. 104 golfers took part, with father and son duo Garry and Ellis Kerr winning. Anne Reed and Elaine Ward came second with Mark Barratt and Dave Rosenwold in third.

Haverhill Seniors also contested the Alfa Romeo Shield over a men versus ladies match and individual match play over 10 holes, resulting in a friendly draw.

Geraldine Wheatley won the Ladies’ Medal last week while John Levey took the Men’s Medal. Haverhill junior Louis Martin also claimed victory in the Suffolk Matchplay Championship 2017.

The club also hosted the Bullnose Morris Club Summer Rally for car enthusiasts, as more than 30 cars from the 1913-1930 era lined up in the carpark.