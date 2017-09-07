Confidence boost for club going into first league fixture

Haverhill & District RFC will go into their first fixture of the season boosted by a narrow pre-season away win against last year’s bottom side Sawston on Saturday, writes Hannah Dolman.

Haverhill will be looking to better last year’s mid-table finish when they take to the field at 2016/17 runners-up in Eastern Counties Greene King League Division Two West, Shelford III (3pm).

And Tony Hope’s side will go into their season opener buoyed by a 7-3 away win at divisional rivals Sawston.

Mitchell Cleary, vice chairman at the club, said: “It’s looking pretty good for the season.

“We’ve got two full adult teams which have built on the success of last season.

“It’s a tough league and that’s why we were keen to get going early and face a team who we will take on at some point in the season.

“I think we’re looking good and we have high hopes; we’re targeting as high a finish as we can.

“But really, we’re focused on developing rugby in the town and serving the local community.

“We’re a smaller club and that’s what we see our main aim as. And we’re very happy with how this is going so far; the fact we now have enough players for two teams shows that. So we’re looking forward to the new season and some good rugby.”

Next weekend will see Cantabrigian II visit for Haverhill’s first home game, before travelling to Cambridge Adventurers and another away match, at Thurston II.