County junior Stokes the fire with another victory

The 2017 Suffolk Girls Junior Champion has continued her exceptional golfing run, as she won The Simon Mayfield Trophy at Haverhill Golf Club.

Fiona Stokes, 16, took part in the Lady Captain’s Cup competition and was awarded the youth trophy as she completed the course as the best scoring junior.

The overall cup was won by Kirsty Iron with a score of 73.

And it was all about women’s golf at the club as they hosted its annual Ladies’ Open — which saw 88 female golfers from 25 clubs across the region take part.

Club manager Steve Ward said the competition was fiercely contested and some excellent scores were recorded.

The winners were Monica Dorrington and Debbie Halliday from Eaton Golf Club on an ‘incredible’ 46 points.

And the Ladies’ Midweek Stableford on August 16, saw Celia Bramwell cut her handicap by a shot as she finished first on 36 points.

The club’s ladies also played in a Weston match at home against Rushmere but, despite some great games, the result did not go in their favour this time.

In the men’s game, the Jamie Warner Estate Agent Challenge was held at the club, with an impressive field of 81 taking part.

The overall winner on a ‘fantastic’ 43 points was Division Three’s Duncan Watson, leading to him cutting his handicap by two shots.

In Division One, Tom Walker also cut his handicap by one as he finished on 41 points, while Stephen Piotrowski topped Division Two.

Meanwhile, the Haverhill Juniors competed in the ‘A Steam’ Trophy on Tuesday, August 15.

The winner of the medal competition was James Iron on nett 71, closely followed by Joshua Hulyer in second place on nett 73.

And in the Stableford competition, Ellis Kerr was the winner on 27 points, with Alfie West in second with 18 points on count-back while third place went to Finley Rose.