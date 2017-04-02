Devonports signs off with narrow loss

Devonports Haverhill squash team finished their Cambridgeshire Squash League Division Three campaign with a 3-2 defeat to a Newmarket side who just missed out on promotion.

Wayne Bamforth opened against Newmarket skipper Mark Price, which proved to be a tight technical match with few rallies.

Bamforth — returning after a three-week break — looked in the match although going down 10-15, 10-15 in the first two sets he stepped up and claimed the third 15-11.

The fourth set saw Bamforth again take the lead and it looked to be heading for a fifth set decider before Price just managed to take the advantage again and seized the set and match 14-16.

Daryl Hester looked in good shape in his match playing a strong opponent Mark Childs, who hit good strong length shots, but with Hester replying it became a good contest.

Hester narrowly missed out in the first 14-16 he couldn’t quite take the lead and lost the following sets 9-15, 6-15.

Gary Last, who has had the most improved season for Devonports playing at a higher level, levelled his match after losing the opener 8-15 he took the second 15-13.

A disastrous third set went 1-15 before a valiant effort to level again just fell short 13-15 in the fourth.

Nathan Ttophi showed his quality squash play when always looking in control of proceedings in his match finishing the rallies with good decisive shots he took a well played victory 15-7, 15-9, 15-10.

Tony Archer — unbeaten in 2017 and losing only one match in the entire season — was to finish for Devonports in style displaying his usual all action style and tight cross court drops he went through his opponent in straight sets 15-7, 15-9, 15-13.

A final eight points on the night for Devonports took them to sixth place in the table having gained promotion as champions last year from the fourth division.