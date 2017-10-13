Double draw for Haverhill Ladies from home fixtures

Tina Bunch, chairwoman at Haverhill Hockey Club, has said the team are starting to make a habit of coming from behind as they drew with Horncastle on Saturday.

The East Women’s League Division 3NW side hit back from a two-goal deficit to force a 2-2 draw in their home game at the Haverhill Leisure Centre.

Bunch said: “We expected a close game, we were fairly evenly matched last season too, but then we found ourselves 2-0 down.

“They were playing very well and a goal either side of half-time left us reeling.

“But I’m really proud of the grit and determination we showed to pull back — with both goals coming from Vicky Steed.

“And the final goal came through the last hit of the game, a short corner.

“We seem to be making a bit of a habit of having to come back from going a goal or more down, that’s the second time we’ve done it in our three games so far this season.

“But I’m not complaining too much because it shows our determination — and fitness too.

“We are expecting to finish mid-table, and that’s where we are, so we’re pretty pleased.”

She said their next game was away to COP (City of Peterborough) on Saturday.

The Leisure Centre also hosted the IIs’ first game of the season in the 4NW(S) Division.

The second string also tied, as they shared the spoils of the 1-1 draw with Cambridge Nomads II.

Bunch said it was a great result against one of the stronger sides in the division and boded well for the squad’s prospects this season.

The side also fielded 13-year-old Tamzin Harriss for the first time, a player Bunch said has a lot of potential.

“She played really well,” Bunch said. “She plays in defence and looked very solid, it was very encouraging.

“And as a team it was a great way for them to start the season, against a side we expect to be pushing for promotion.

“For the younger players it was fantastic experience too.”

The team next face Newmarket II away on Saturday.