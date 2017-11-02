Double victory wraps up 2017 season for youth champ

The Suffolk Girls’ Junior Champion, Fiona Stokes, has seen her handicap drop to its lowest ever, after ending the summer season with a double victory at Newton Green.

The Haverhill Golf Club member was taking part in the Newton Green Junior Open title, winning her division — she had a 7.2 handicap before the competition — before lifting the Aldous Team Cup with fellow junior club member James Iron on October 23.

The 16-year-old has also seen her handicap drop to 6.6 — the lowest it’s ever been.

She said: “I didn’t really expect it as I don’t often do that well at Newton Green.

“I find the back nine very hard and struggle to get a decent round.

“But I was just playing really well and my front nine carried me through really.

“It was a really nice way to end the summer, that was my last major competition of the year. It’s been a pretty good year, especially doing it alongside my GCSEs.”

There were 12 juniors playing off single figures and Stokes, the only girl in the division, won the nett prize with 69.

Meanwhile Stokes was also able to add a second title at the tournament alongside James Iron — who are the proud winners of the Aldous team cup — a team competition for club members.

Teams of two, or three, compete and the best two scores are carried forward.

Stokes and Iron were in a team of two, recording a 38 and 36 round to take victory.

Eloise Aldous, the Suffolk girls’ junior organiser, presented the trophy on behalf of her family while the winners also received a free year’s membership at Newton.

Stokes said: “It was really nice to represent our club and to bring a trophy back too.”