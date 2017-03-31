Doubles for Jack and Gina at Horseheath

Siblings Jack and Gina Andrews, from Lilley in Hertfordshire, both scored a double at a sun-kissed Puckeridge Hunt Point-to-Point on Saturday.

Gina, the Ladies National Champion, took the first, in the Hunts Club Members, on the Harry Hobson-owned and trained Banksandditches, who relished the good going.

Only three horses competed in the Ladies Open, Gina having her second success on the consistent Sharp Suit, trained by Alan Hill, while Rosie Turner from Ampton, near Bury St Edmunds, was second on Sa Kaldoun.

Brother Jack rode a well judged race in the second, the Open Maiden on King’s Walden for Gina’s husband and trainer Tom Ellis.

Seven horses started out, on the last hill two crashed out, Jack managing to miss the melee along with Andrew Pennock’s We’ve Got Company, with Jack just battling out to the line to win by half-a-length.

Owned by father Simon Andrews and friends Scott and Barnard, this was a real family affair, with Jack having chosen and bought the horse at the Ascot sales for £2,000 and breaking him in, before selling him on.

Jack’s double was achieved in the Intermediate on the favourite Neumond, the Turner family having another second, with the Rupert Stearn ridden Franks A Million.

The Men’s Open was the closest finish of the day, the favourite Curraigflemens just being pipped at the post by the fast finishing Mr Raj by a neck in the fastest time of the day.

The final race of the day, the PPORA Club Members for Novice Riders, was won by Bertie’s Dream.

Just four meetings remain, starting at Fakenham on Sunday (2pm, pony racing 1pm), High Easter on Saturday, April 8 (1pm), before meetings at Higham (April 15, 2.10pm, pony racing 1pm) and Northaw (May 1, 2.15pm).