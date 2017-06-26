Event welcomes record numbers in third year

The Steeple Chasers held their third running event in Steeple Bumpstead, with a record 360-odd entrants taking part in two races.

The 10km race attracted 220 participants, with 40 of them signing up on the day, despite oppressive heat.

STAYING HYDRATED: Runners used the water stations to keep hydrated on the warm day

The event also made use of chip timing for the first time, which organiser Laura Seymour said was an important addition. “It was a great success, and everyone received an accurate time”, she said. “But it was a tough course with the heat.

“We put on extra water stations but people were thirsty at the finish — it really was scorching. But everyone still had a great time.”

The event was organised to raised funds for Steeple Bumpstead Pre-School and included a barbecue, beer tent, tombola, cake stall, ice cream van and bouncy castle at the finish.

The organisers are grateful to all of the sponsors involved.