Fitch aiming to make his pro debut in mid-June

Haverhill boxer Matt Fitch has had to put back plans to make his long-awated professional debut — but it will likely be this summer.

Fitch will undergo an operation on a broken nose on February 13, which has put his scheduled fight with Antony Groves for his EBA Southern Area Light Cruiserweight title next month in severe doubt.

He won the title after beating Chris McCance via second round count out in December, but is set to miss out on defending his crown.

“Because I’m turning pro, I have to breath out of my nostrils,” Fitch said.

“The operation is going to be very painful. I’m 90 per cent sure the February fight will be off.

“I’m aiming to make my pro debut in mid-to-late June this year.

“I’m going to have two more fights before that to tick over, but in my mind it will be the end of June when I make my pro debut.”

Away from his own challenges, Fitch is helping train newcomers for a charity boxing night this Spring.

“I’m inviting any local fighters who have never done anything to come and get some free training from me,” Fitch said.

“I’ve got a gym full of fighters and the plan is for them to box on this show.”

The show will be at the Defence and Fitness Rooms, in Haverhill, on Saturday, April 1. Tickets can be purchased either at the venue or by calling Matt on 07500 129752.