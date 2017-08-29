French flair added to Bury St Edmunds rugby club

The Wolfpack have announced their latest signing, French winger Guillaume Duplenne, as the number of new players approach a starting 15.

It is a late signing for the Wolfpacks, who kick off the 2017/18 National League 2 season on Saturday, but brings their total number of signings this summer to 14, just one off a full team.

HIGH HOPES: RFU president Jonathan Dance at The Haberden with Bury Rugby Club chairman Mike Robinson

Terry Sands, performance director at the club, has previously signalled the club's intent to bolster the squad and target a better league finish than the 11th place last season and the number of signings across the field reflect this.

Guillaume, 22, has joined the squad from French Professional Division 2 Club Vannes, after a short trial period at the Haberden.

After a successful season with Vannes, who play against teams such as USA Perpignan, Biarritz Olympique and Sporting Union Agen Lot-et-Garonne in Pro Div 2, the economics and business graduate has made the relatively short journey across the Channel to join the Wolfpack.

Head coach Ollie Smith said: “We needed to add to a little more strength in depth to our outside backs and are thrilled to welcome Guillaume to the Wolfpack.

"With our final pre-season match behind us we are now looking forward to our first league match on Saturday at home against Tonbridge Juddians.”

Bury St Edmunds RFU play their first home fixture on Saturday against Tonbridge Juddians (3pm).