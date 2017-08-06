Golf club produces county youth champ

A youth member of Haverhill Golf Club has become Suffolk Girls Junior Champion, winning the Moss Blundell trophy.

Fiona Stokes, 16, competed in the competition at Fynn Valley Golf Club on Sunday, July 16, securing the title for the first time.

The seven-handicapped player scored a round of 80 against the course par of 70, which was enough to win the county title.

There were 12 participants, with six playing a medal round and six playing a Stableford.

Her score was also enough to earn second place in the nett competition, as she was beaten by Bury St Edmunds’ Rio Everett, who recorded a nett 68 round.

Everett took The Baker Plate away, while Stokes became county champion.

Carolyn Stokes, Fiona’s mum, said: “Fiona was always going to be in the mix, but it’s great to convert the possibility into a win.

“I’m very proud, she works hard and it’s great to see her hard work pay off and for her to achieve her goals.

“She’s pretty pleased with the result, especially as she’s not practiced as much as she would have liked while she did her GCSEs.

“And it was quite challenging weather and she was playing at a course she didn’t know, but she still did so well.

“Fiona is a very determined and single-minded girl, I think you have to be to achieve what you want.

“She’s just got better and better since her grandparents got her into it about four years ago. She’s got the talent and the family are behind her going for it.”

Carolyn added that Fiona’s goals, before turning pro in the future, would be to upgrade this year’s reserve spot in the County Match Week for Suffolk.

“There’s lots of golf ahead for her this summer and beyond,” she said.