Golfers get closer to being up to scratch

Haverhill Golf Club has seen four of its players cut their handicaps after some great competitive play.

In the Ladies’ Midweek Stableford, the top four players saw their handicap cut by one.

In the Men’s Midweek Stableford, Ian Carter carded 42 points to win, with his handicap also cut by one. Alastair Cocks came in second and Michael Warren was third.

Haverhill Ladies played in the Midsummer Tankard, with Siobhan Harrison winning the 10-hole Stableford competition on 25 points.

Norma Humphrey came in second on countback from third-placed Ann Reed.

The ladies followed this with a friendly match at home against Bury St Edmunds, ending in a draw.

The seniors’ Beaumont team had a win away to Flempton Golf Club to take them into the third round.

The Curry Cup team, captained by Andy Fish, narrowly lost away to The Three Rivers but the Hambro Team, captained by Paul Bartlett, and Tolly Team, captained by Eamonn Bareham, both won at home.

The Hambro Team fended off local rivals Newton Green by 12 holes, with the Tolly team seeing off Felixstowe Golf Club by 11 holes.