Haverhill and District Rugby Club has announced its fixture list for the 2017/18 season.

The team, who play in the Eastern Counties Greene King League Division Two West, will face Shelford III away from home on September 9 to kick off their season.

Their second game, against Cantabrigian II, will be at home a week later on September 16 and on September 23 they will take on Cambridge Adventurers away.

Another away match follows on September 30 as the side visit Thurston.