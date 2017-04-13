Haverhill boxer Fitch sets sights on Southern Area title in first 18 months as a pro

Matt Fitch is targeting the Southern Area light heavyweight title within his first 18 months as a professional boxer, writes Alex Moss.

The 31-year-old turned professional last week after his application was approved by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC).

The Haverhill boxer has linked up with his former trainer Stephen Whitwell, who will act as his promoter, and is targeting a debut in the pro ranks in September.

“I’m looking to have my first fight in September,” Fitch said. “It will probably be at the York Hall, in Bethnal Green, or somewhere else in London.

“I want to be active and I’m looking to have two fights this year and then eight next year.

“In the first 18 months (of being a professional) I want to win the Southern Area title.

“It would mean a lot to win it as it’s one below the British title.”

Southampton’s Chris Hobbs is the current holder of the Southern Area light heavyweight title after beating previous champion Jordan Joseph on points last month.