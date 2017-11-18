Haverhill duo romp home

Cousins James and Ryan Hastie produced a scintillating performance to win the Suffolk Golf Alliance on Guy Fawkes Day at Stowmarket Golf Club.

Both members of Haverhill Golf Club, they were at the head of a good meeting for the club, which also took third place — and a Haverhill duo also finished in the top six pairs.

The two single handicap golfers opened and closed the betterball round with birdies, to then add a further three during the round, yielding 46 Stableford points.

On a blue-skied and sunny day, with only a chilly wind as the downside, the pair beat Assistant Professional Alex Davey and partner Ken McCredie — by three shots — into second.

Another Haverhill team of Paul Bartlett and Kim Ward, meanwhile, fought hard to edge into third spot on countback.

A Haverhill team of Lynn Fish and Mandy Williamson also finished in the top six places to round off an impressive performance for the club and its members.

And there was further glory in the Professional competition, as Davey beat Ipswich driving range professional Neil Mitchell to the title by a single shot. Davey’s winning score was a two-over-par 71 to clinch victory.

Doug Renyard, Suffolk Golf Alliance secretary, said: “At a time of year when falling autumn leaves are an additional hazard on tree-lined fairways, full marks must go to Stow’s greens staff whose presentation of their golf course was excellent.

“The next port of call for Suffolk golfers and their guests will be Southwold.

“The competition will again be a pairs event, and no doubt lunch will be freshly-landed fish direct from the nearby harbour.”