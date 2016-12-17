Haverhill go down to heavy loss at champs

CAMBRIDGESHIRE SQUASH LEAGUE

DIVISION THREE

Peterborough III 5

Devonports Haverhill 0

Haverill’s long trip to Peterborough ended in a hammering.

Gary Last opened up by losing the first set 6-15, he gained the advantage in the second and levelled 15-12. Last couldn’t sustain the level required to take the lead and lost the following sets 11-15, 11-15.

Geoff Wilson in his first match of the season faced an uphill struggle when losing the opening two sets 8-15, 12-15.

Wilson came back in the third 15-9 but the Peterborough skipper claimed the fourth 15-8.

Skipper Malcolm Day also had a disappointing night going down in three sets 8-15, 9-15, 8-15.

Nathan Ttophi returning following injury and sickness, faced a tough challenge losing 13-15, 10-15 he stepped up his level and took the third 15-8. Ttophi was to miss out in the fourth 9-15.

Finally, Tony Archer was to lose his proud unbeaten run throughout 2016 when the Peterborough number one fought back from Archer taking the opener 15-10. The second set was to prove pivotal in the final outcome with Archer narrowly losing it 13-15 and his energy dropped as he lost the third and fourth sets 9-15, 4-15.

Only four points for Devonports who look for better returns in their final league match of the year at Melbourn.